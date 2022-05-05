JR Ball: The curious case of Bodi White’s disdain for Baton Rouge  

It’s hard to believe Bodi White really wanted to be the mayor of Baton Rouge and the president of this parish given how hard the state senator from Central works against the city, writes Business Report Associate Publisher J.R. Ball in his new opinion piece.

Maybe his latest legislative antics are payback to the city slickers responsible for his 2016 loss to Sharon Weston Broome or perhaps he sees himself as a protector of the “regular” folk in Central.

That would explain why he often threatens to create his own parks department unless BREC funds a pet project, worked hard to crush the bypass segment of the Baton Rouge Loop Project and routinely plays a role in fracturing the Capital Region Legislative Delegation—annually costing the area millions—while other regional delegations, like the one from New Orleans, manage to remain unified long enough to rake in the largesse.

White, a lifelong resident of the hamlet known as Central, is the personification of the challenge facing Baton Rouge, Ball writes. We’re a parish with a colossal number of cultural divisions (racial, religious, economic, political) and getting people to see a picture beyond their own parochial view is nearly impossible.

His consistently myopic viewpoint is how he can file a bill proposing to redraw the school boundaries for Central (now tabled), removing Black and lower-income residents from the district, and be oblivious that it comes off as racist. White could not care less that such a move won’t play well with researchers or knowledge-based companies being recruited to move into East Baton Rouge Parish—not to mention this region’s quest to attract and retain young, educated professionals. The bill has since been scrapped, but the fact it was proposed and considered by committee is telling about why Baton Rouge has yet to reach its potential.

Read Ball’s full column about White. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.