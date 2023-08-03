JR Ball: Latest ruling on St. George comes down to money

St. George proponents’ second time around in court was the same as the first: It all comes down to money.

An appeals court in July delivered the latest gut punch to the creation of what would be Louisiana’s fifth-largest city, declaring the incorporation petition approved by voters within the proposed St. George boundaries in 2019 doesn’t pass legal muster. The Louisiana Court of Appeals for the First Circuit says the financial numbers don’t add up, and now the St. George camp is vowing to march its case to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

St. George supporters argue this case is about voters’ rights, obeying the will of the people and self-determination. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and those suing to stop the incorporation counter that the only thing that matters is money—as in how much of it will stop flowing into city-parish coffers, what’s the split on joint city-parish obligations and whether the proposed city will generate enough first-year revenue to cover the services that organizers say they’ll provide.

In retrospect, those spearheading the charge to create a fifth city in East Baton Rouge Parish made three critical errors, writes JR Ball in his latest opinion piece:

Believing a spreadsheet disguised as an operating budget would be enough to prove the St. George contention that not only would the redirection of existing sales tax dollars cover first-year operations, but thanks to privatization produce a surplus. Not having a firm agreement in place with the sheriff’s office to provide additional law enforcement services. Proponents continually wonder why this is such a big deal given no such advance agreement was in place when Central incorporated in 2005—and still isn’t—but no one legally challenged that incorporation and St. George, as proposed, would dwarf Central in both geographical size and population. Why didn’t their lawyer cross-examine city-parish Finance Director Linda Hunt, and grill her on whether financial offsets from a reduction in necessary services could potentially limit the proposed city’s fiscal impact?

Read Ball’s full column from the latest edition of Business Report. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.