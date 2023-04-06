JR Ball: Flooded with questions about insurance 

In news that comes as a surprise to exactly no one, Louisiana finds itself in the middle of another insurance crisis.

Apparently, most of the reputable property insurance companies doing business on terra firma are pretty much good with the amount of risk they’re already taking in our saturated state … or avoid our little banana republic like a sodden plague, writes Business Report Associate Publisher J.R. Ball in his new opinion piece.

And many of the non-top shelf companies we paid to play here a few years ago took the money and either fled or went belly up after the first torrential downpour or two. The only option left for more than 100,000 flood-prone homeowners is to pay premium rates with Louisiana Citizens, the state’s nonprofit insurer of last resort. Everyone agrees this is not a good thing.

Which is why Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon and state legislators, led by Sen. Kirk Talbot, are hell-bent on putting any number of band-aids and compression wraps on a hemorrhaging property insurance market—all of these patches are tricks the state has used in the past.

This might be a fine time, Lucille, to remind one and all about the definition of “insanity” as it relates to doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, Ball writes.

It’s time for Louisiana’s leaders to think about the underlying problem, which is a remarkably high number of homes and businesses being routinely battered by Mother Nature, Ball writes.

“How many once-in-a-100-year storms have to slam us in less than a decade before we acknowledge an increase in severe weather not only mandates a rise in building codes but a revisit on where we allow developers to build in the first place?” he asks.

Read Ball’s full column from the latest edition of Business Report. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.