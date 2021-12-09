JR Ball: Quit whining about Brian Kelly bolting Golden Dome for LSU gold

Here’s news shocking to exactly no one: Power 5 college football is a cutthroat, multibillion-dollar industry where everyone gets filthy rich except the young men who put their bodies on the line whenever the band strikes up the fight song … or, in LSU’s case, “Neck.”

So given this universal truth, in his latest opinion piece, Business Report Executive Editor JR Ball wants to know what’s with all the sanctimonious indignation over Brian Kelly bolting the Golden Dome for the golden riches of LSU?

C’mon, feigning surprise that big boy college football is now a game of mercenaries is like being shocked—shocked—that gambling is going on in Rick’s, Ball writes.

College football has been gradually selling its soul to the highest bidder for the past 40 years. The SEC, which last year generated revenues of $729 million, is about to begin a rights contract with ESPN for $300 million per season, well above the $55 million CBS is currently paying to broadcast the best of college football’s best. Wanting a piece of that greener pasture helped motivate Texas and Oklahoma to say goodbye Big 12, hello SEC.

Perhaps it would be quaint, as some are suggesting, to get back to the days when coaches like Bear Bryant, Bo Schembechler, Woody Hayes and, more recently, Frank Beamer landed at a school they loved and stayed 20-plus years—through good times and bad. But those halcyon days are long gone, buried under the billion-dollar pressure to build five-star facilities while chasing corporate sponsorships, booster donations, high-priced suite leases, television contracts and, yes, national championships.

If the pious among us want to be outraged, try this: Kelly will earn well over $100 million in cash and perks throughout his 10-year contract while the players who will tear ACLs and sustain concussions in the quest to earn him additional championship bonus checks will get nothing.

And Kelly isn’t the only coach who got richer off LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward’s odyssey to replace Ed Orgeron, fired midseason after going 9-8 since the 2019 national championship season. Being linked to the LSU job got James Franklin a 10-year contract worth a guaranteed $70 million from Penn State and Mel Tucker leveraged his perceived frontrunner status into a 10-year, $95 million extension at Michigan State.

