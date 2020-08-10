JR Ball: Baton Rouge mayoral race might actually be competitive  

It looks like there might be a mayor-president’s race after all in Baton Rouge. And with a record-setting, Kentucky Derby-sized field of eight to boot.

The conventional wisdom—if concepts like “conventional” and “wisdom” still exist in today’s political world—was that the power of incumbency tag-teaming with COVID-19’s anticipated chilling effect on challenger fundraising and messaging would all but guarantee Sharon Weston Broome a relatively easy stroll into a second term.

Then again this is 2020, a pandemic of a year that refuses to stick to the script, writes Business Report Executive Editor JR Ball in his new opinion piece.

Which seems to be what former state Rep. Steve Carter—not heard from since the carnival that was his narrow, hand recount defeat in last October’s state senate primary—was doing when he emerged from behind his mandated mask in the final hour of qualifying to enter the race.

The no-one-saw-it-coming move not only means we’ll have the largest field to challenge a mayoral incumbent in some 30 years, but the well-known and well-respected moderate Republican from the heart of Baton Rouge instantly becomes the most serious threat to Broome’s reelection chances.

But Carter isn’t the only threat to Broome, Ball writes. Tara Wicker, a moderate Democrat who spent much of the past four years asserting her independence from her Black colleagues on the council, is borrowing from what was the winning playbook of former Mayor Kip Holden, appealing to white voters and quietly working to convince them that a Republican can’t win a parishwide election in an East Baton Rouge that’s decidedly Democrat.

The political reality of all that simply means Broome has no shot at winning reelection in the primary, likely finishing with somewhere between 35% and 40% of the vote. After that, who knows. Read Ball’s full column. Send comments to editor@Businessreport.com.