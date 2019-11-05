Jones Walker moves into new downtown space

Though some attorneys and staffers are still unpacking boxes, Jones Walker has completed its long-planned relocation from the Essen Lane corridor to the heart of downtown.

Over the weekend, the law firm moved into its new digs in Mike Wampold’s eight-story City Plaza building on North Boulevard, where it will occupy 45,000 square feet on the seventh and eighth floors, as well as half of the sixth floor.

The law firm’s move will bring some 85 employees—including 45 attorneys—to downtown on a daily basis. It will also bring the 166,000-square-foot City Plaza to near full occupancy. Earlier this year, the building was reporting 65% occupancy, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ annual TRENDS report.

Jones Walker first announced its plans to move from Four United Plaza in July 2018. Over the past 15 months, it has completed a renovation of the space that is inspired by Louisiana cultural and architectural themes, says Glynna Mayers, regional marketing and business development coordinator.

The firm’s decision to move after nearly 40 years on United Plaza Boulevard was based on several factors.

“The courts are down here, the Capitol is down here, and so many organizations and clients of ours are down here,” Mayers says. “We just saw a really great opportunity to be down here with our clients and everybody we support.”

GraceHebert Architects designed the renovated space.