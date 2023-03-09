Jon Gordon: Ways to connect and empower others as a leader

You can be the smartest person in the room but if you can’t connect and empower others you’ll fail as a leader.

That’s according to Jon Gordon, a noted leadership speaker and bestselling author of multiple books.

As he writes in a new advice piece for Business Report, there are ways to amplify your influence and win with people:

Shout praise, whisper criticism: Shouting praise means you recognize someone in front of their peers and whispering criticism means you coach them to get better. Both build better people and teams.

Encourage: We all need encouragement and positive leaders encourage and inspire others to do more and become more than they ever thought possible. Great leaders are often great encouragers.

Spread positive gossip: Instead of sharing negative gossip, be the kind of leader who spreads positive news about people.

