Jon Gordon: Start the new year in a positive mindset 

For Business Report’s December edition, speaker and bestselling author Jon Gordon put together a list of 21 tips for a positive new year. Below is a sample of what you’ll find:

Stay positive. You can listen to the cynics and doubters and believe that success is impossible or you can trust that with faith and an optimistic attitude, all things are possible. Take a daily “thank you walk.” You can’t be stressed and thankful at the same time. Feel blessed and you won’t be stressed. Eat more foods that grow on trees and plants, and fewer manufactured in plants. Talk to yourself instead of listening to your complaints, fears and doubts. Speak to yourself with words of truth and encouragement. Post a sign that says, “No energy vampires allowed.” Gandhi said, “I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet,” and neither should you.

Check out his full list here.