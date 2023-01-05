Jon Gordon: For successful leaders, grit trumps talent

Angela Duckworth, a psychology professor at the University of Pennsylvania, identifies grit as the No. 1 predictor and factor of success. It’s not talent, title, wealth or good looks. It’s grit, the ability to work hard for a long period of time toward a goal; to persevere, overcome, and keep moving forward in the face of adversity, failure, rejection and obstacles, writes bestselling author Jon Gordon in the latest edition of Business Report.

This is important to remember because whether you are attempting to turn around a company, grow a startup, build a winning team, or move a successful organization to the next level, success doesn’t happen overnight. Positive leaders have grit and find a way to navigate the roadblocks or run through them to move closer to their vision and goal.

