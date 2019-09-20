John H. Carter Company expands with Geismar pump manufacturing acquisition 

Baton Rouge-based John H. Carter Company, manufacturer and distributor of industrial equipment, has acquired Process Pumps & Equipment, as well as its affiliated LA Machine & Design, in Geismar.

The acquisition expands John H. Carter’s offerings with additional product lines, testing and field service capabilities. Process Pumps & Equipment will operate out of it’s existing facilities in Geismar and Shreveport, according to a statement on John H. Carter’s website.

ControlWorx, a subsidiary of John H. Carter, filed an advanced notice with LED for the state’s Quality Jobs program, which provides cash rebates to companies that create jobs and promote economic development. The filing states the company will create 45 new jobs “to accommodate the growth,” with a new payroll of $2.9 million, at the same address as Process Pumps & Equipment

Representatives of John H. Carter and Process Pumps & Equipment did not immediately respond to requests for comment before this morning’s deadline.