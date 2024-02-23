John Bel Edwards appointed visiting fellow at Harvard Kennedy School

Former Gov. John Bel Edwards has been appointed as a spring 2024 visiting fellow by the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School.

Edwards joins a group of eight fellows chosen to offer their unique expertise and insights to Harvard’s students given their diverse experience in elected office, global politics, journalism and legal affairs. According to the university, the Institute of Politics’ fellows program is aimed at providing students with the opportunity to “acquire a more holistic and pragmatic view of our political world.”

Edwards is the only visiting fellow among seven other resident fellows, meaning his stay at the Institute of Politics will be a “short yet comprehensive” one.

“I hope that sharing my experiences as a public servant with our future leaders will help prepare them for the challenges that lie ahead in their professional careers,” Edwards says.

Upon leaving office in January, Edwards joined New Orleans-based law firm Fishman Haygood as special counsel. In his role, he works with the firm’s business and litigation teams but focuses primarily on securing renewable energy deals for Louisiana.