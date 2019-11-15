Job sharing on the rise in tight labor market

It turns out sharing a job can actually help you rise up the leadership ladder.

According to The Wall Street Journal, interest in shared positions is growing and it hasn’t prevented employees from earning promotions.

What was originally created as a limited-mobility job for working mothers has now become a way for companies to retain talent and maintain diversity amidst a tightening labor market.

The practice is being utilized by companies like Ford Motor Co., Target Corp. and Unilever PLC.

In 2016, 18% of U.S. employers surveyed said they allowed job-sharing in some capacity.

Those that have successfully implemented the split jobs say complementary leadership skills and communication play a key role.

Those currently in job-sharing roles told The Journal it took years of external and internal communication before the idea was approved. Read the full story.