Jeff Landry calls special session for new congressional maps

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry wasted no time on his first day in office Monday, calling a Special Session of the Legislature to draw new congressional and state Supreme Court maps that would add second majority Black districts and move to closed party primary elections, reports the USA Today network.

The Special Session will begin on Jan. 15 and must end Jan. 23.

Last November, a federal appeals court upheld federal Judge Shelly Dick’s earlier ruling requiring Louisiana’s congressional map be redrawn to include a second majority Black district out of six. Passage requires majority votes in the House and Senate.

“The courts have mandated that the state of Louisiana redraw our congressional districts. Redistricting is a state legislative function. That is why today, I followed the court order and made the call to convene the legislature of Louisiana into a special session on redistricting,” Landry says in a statement.

Landry also supports drawing a second majority-Black district among the Supreme Court’s seven seats, which is expected to radically change current boundaries. That would take a two-thirds vote by both the House and Senate.

