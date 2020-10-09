State GOP lawmakers looking to back Landry’s rejection of election grants

Parishes across Louisiana, including those devastated by Hurricane Laura, were forced to reject millions in grant money from a nonprofit tech organization after Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry told the officials it was illegal for them to use grant money on election expenses. Although Landry insists accepting the money is already illegal, GOP lawmakers are now pushing a bill to “clarify” that it is.

HB51, authored by Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Erath, passed the House Governmental Affairs Committee in a 7-5 vote Wednesday after lengthy debate that grew heated at times, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The controversy stems from a nationwide grant program by the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonpartisan nonprofit that has received funding from some of America’s staple corporations and charitable organizations, including Google, Facebook, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and the Knight Foundation. On Sept. 1, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, gave $250 million to the program.

The grants are offered to cover election-related expenses such as sanitization, personal protective equipment, tents at polling locations, polling signage and any other costs related to holding an election. So far, CTCL has given money to counties and municipalities in Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

When Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin learned about the program, he checked into it, and then held a conference call with all the parish clerks and voter registrars, in which he urged them all to apply.

When the attorney general got wind of the program, however, he unleashed the power of his office against the clerks and the nonprofit. Landry told the clerks to halt their applications and not accept any money, and then he told them to lawyer up because his office would not represent them. Read the full story, which explains the election law behind Landry’s decision.