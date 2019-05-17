Jay’s Bar-B-Q on Sherwood Forest for sale

The iconic Jay’s Bar-B-Q restaurant on S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard is for sale, the company announced this afternoon.

Founded in 1954 by Jay B. Prothro, the restaurant has had several locations around Baton Rouge over the decades. Jay’s has been open on Sherwood Forest since 1978.

Prothro’s grandson, Rich Newton, is the current owner and operator of the Sherwood Forest eatery known for its po-boys, hamburgers and smoked meats, as well as its barbeque sauce.

Newton, along with his family, has decided to sell the business, which has a leasehold on the property, says Larry Dietz, an associate broker with Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Dietz is marketing the business on behalf of the Newton Family.

There is also a Jay’s location on Government Street owned by Milton LeBlanc, whose family purchased it from Prothro in 1983. The Government location is not for sale.