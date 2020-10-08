Jason DeCuir is the go-to guy on tax policy within Baton Rouge conservative business circles

Jason DeCuir has never been elected to public office, but the tax attorney and consultant has been as involved in key discussions about Louisiana’s tax policy over the past decade as any elected official.

An expert in state and local tax policy, or SALT, DeCuir, 45, earned his stripes while in Gov. Bobby Jindal’s administration, playing wingman to former revenue secretary Tim Barfield, who had the unenviable task of trying to sell the former governor’s ultimately doomed plan to eliminate state income taxes.

DeCuir went on to serve on a statewide commission that laid out a blueprint for streamlining the state’s Byzantine tax code, while also advising the powerful Louisiana Association of Business and Industry on tax issues that impact its members.

Earlier this year, he was tapped by the Legislature’s conservative, Republican leadership to head a task force to map out a policy agenda to help the state’s ailing economy.

And in August, he announced he was leaving Ryan, the global tax consulting firm whose local office he ran for the past four years, to take over Baton Rouge-based Advantous Consulting, which he plans to grow into a regional powerhouse that advises businesses on how to navigate the complex tax systems of their local and state jurisdictions.

That DeCuir has established himself as the go-to guy on tax policy for Baton Rouge’s conservative, mostly Republican business community is impressive by any measure. It’s all the more remarkable, considering he comes from a Creole family with Democratic political ties and was, himself, a registered Democrat as recently as 2007, when he ran unsuccessfully for the state Senate.

