Janway’s Raw Honey comes straight from the hive to the pantry 

When Joshua Janway’s grandfather introduced him to the world of beekeeping, he saw it as just a hobby. More than a decade later, he realized beekeeping could be more than that—and could fulfill his goal of owning his own business.

Then working in the pipelining industry, Joshua realized his career goals didn’t match his occupation. He wanted to spend time building something for himself and his family. “If I was going to work that hard, I might as well work for myself,” he says.

Janway’s Raw Honey came to life when Joshua partnered with his father, Neal, who promised to help maintain hives while Joshua continued working full-time. The family managed this routine until roughly three years ago when Joshua decided to dedicate all his time to their Baton Rouge bees.

They began with roughly 250 hives, but have doubled every year since Joshua dedicated himself to the family business full-time. In the past three years alone, they increased to approximately 800 hives. And now, their honey is sold in stores across the city and surrounding areas at more than 30 locations.

As Janway’s Raw Honey continues to expand, the hyper-local quality of the honey is still at the business’ core. On any bottle or jar they package, the words “from hive to home” are displayed right above the family name, highlighting the fact that each container is filled on site in Baton Rouge.

“We handle everything,” Joshua says. “We take pride in making sure everything looks good. We’re not skipping any steps.”

