James ‘Pepper’ Rutland tells of leadership lessons learned as an LSU Tiger

As the founder, president and CEO of MMR Group, a large electrical and instrumentation firm based in Baton Rouge, James “Pepper” Rutland knows a thing or two about leading a team.

But he began accruing leadership knowledge well before ever founding his company. Many of his lessons can be traced back to his time on the football field, when he played outside linebacker and served as defensive team captain for the LSU Tigers from 1968 to 1972.

The first lesson involves three key words: strategy, structure and execution. According to Rutland, he emphasized these words as a team captain and continues to emphasize them to his team at MMR Group to this day.

“These three key words apply to everybody, whether you’re in business or on an athletic team. They mean, ‘What am I trying to do? Who am I going to do it with? And how are we going to do it?’”

Read the rest of Rutland’s insights on leadership, and get insights from 23 other business and community leaders on a variety of topics in Business Report’s January cover feature, “24 Leadership Insights for 2024.“