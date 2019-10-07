It’s like vacation planning, but for LSU football

Two Baton Rouge businesses are working to make an LSU Tiger fan’s journey to an away game as fun as the destination itself, inRegister details in a recent feature.

Jim Dumigan Sports Travel, owned by former banker, travel agent and LSU alumnus Jim Dumigan, has been “putting fans in the stands” since 1982. Planning his trips at least one year in advance, Dumigan prides himself on cultivating high-class transportation, accommodations and party-planning expertise to turn any cross-country adventure into a traveling tailgate.

Partnering with Total Sports Travel—a company that also accommodates travel for schools like Alabama, Auburn and Florida—Dumigan has even chartered private planes to deliver LSU fans to their game-day destination.

Traveling Tigers, a luxury away-game travel company born in partnership between the LSU Alumni Association and the Tiger Athletic Foundation has also been putting together luxury trips for fans on the road.

Ali Duplessis Brooks, a representative of Traveling Tigers, says the experience of away-game travel extends beyond the fans—a group of hometown faces can have a big impact on an anxious team of football players.

“Our travelers stay at the same hotel the players do,” she says. “When we welcome them and cheer them on when they arrive at the hotel to rest up for the game, we want our players to feel like they’re at home on the road.” Read the full story.