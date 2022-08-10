It may be time to rethink your inventory strategy

Keeping shelves stocked has been anything but a straightforward task for retail businesses over the past two years.

Supply chain snags and changing customer preference due to the pandemic have forced many businesses to completely rethink the way they stock their shelves to accommodate supply shortages, shifting demand, and ongoing inflation.

Here are the strategies that seem to be working, according to Inc.:

Think short term—By looking at what is happening on a month-to-month basis in terms of demand and supply chain issues, businesses can be more flexible in ordering and planning for the future. Additionally, there is new inventory management software available that businesses may want to consider.

Serve the most profitable customers first—Many businesses can’t produce enough to keep up with demand, says Patrick Lowe, vice president of business management at the Allen, Texas-based ecommerce fulfillment provider PFS. And until they can resolve this issue, they need to strategize how and where they sell their products. Increasingly, he says, that means prioritizing inventory for direct-to-consumer avenues over external retailers.

Stock up smartly—There’s a temptation to stock as much inventory as possible, especially as supply chains remain unpredictable and prices increase due to inflation. But businesses should be careful not to over-order, says Mark A. Cohen, professor of retail studies at Columbia Business School. Read the full story from Inc.