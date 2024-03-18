Is Joann closing? Fabric chain files for bankruptcy

Joann Inc, the owner of the Joann chain of sewing and fabric stores, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company announced Monday.

The move comes after the chain has struggled with declining sales in recent years, reports Fast Company. As a result of its changing financial situation, Joann stock will also be delisted from Nasdaq.

The company was founded in Cleveland in 1943 and currently has 829 stores in 49 states. The good news for both customers and employees is that it doesn’t appear that any Joann locations will immediately close as part of the bankruptcy procedures.

Joann operates six stores in Louisiana. The fabric chain’s remaining Baton Rouge location is in the Siegen Lane Marketplace.

