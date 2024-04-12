Has Baton Rouge become a food destination?

Step aside New Orleans. Baton Rouge is now considered a food town all its own, Southern Living reports.

225 Magazine staff writer Maggie Heyn Richardson writes for Southern Living that the culinary scene in Baton Rouge has decidedly matured, with inventive spots joining old-school favorites.

Cocha, located downtown, features a globally inspired menu and is run by a husband-and-wife team. Cocha’s outdoor tables are a great match for the balmy Baton Rouge weather, the magazine reports, and customers can enjoy a menu that features a form of Spanish-style octopus, cachapa (corn pancakes) from Venezuela, Indonesian stir-fried noodles and old-world wines.

“I don’t think people consider Baton Rouge to be international,” says co-owner Saskia Spanhoff, a local native whose Dutch-immigrant parents relocated to the Capital Region decades ago for her father’s career. “But with the energy sector and the university, it is.”

See the full list of Baton Rouge restaurants featured by Southern Living.