IRS says expenses paid with PPP loans aren’t tax-deductible if seeking forgiveness; Sen. Kennedy investigating

In a step that some say goes against the intentions of the Payroll Protection Program, the IRS has issued guidance indicating that if a business intends to have its PPP loan forgiven, then business expenses paid through the PPP funds would not be eligible for tax deductions.

When Congress passed the CARES Act and established the PPP, one of the highlights of the program was that borrowed money could be forgiven. Traditionally, when you borrow money that isn’t meant to be paid back, it’s considered income, but Kathryn Pittman, with Postlethwaite & Netterville, says Congress created the program so that it would not be considered business income.

Before the IRS issued the rule, some thought that not only would the loans not be considered income, but they would also still be eligible for tax deductions for those expenses that needed to be forgiven. But the IRS says that is not consistent with the normal tax code and it doesn’t want businesses to receive what it calls a “double tax benefit.”

“Is that conclusion odd? Not generally,” says Pittman. “Did that conclusion give a lot of businesses concern when it came down? Yes, because people thought they were getting deductions, claiming further losses to get benefits in a later year. Essentially, the IRS followed its own rules that exist for taxation income, but that’s not what people had in mind with the program.”

While she says the rule probably won’t bankrupt small businesses, it makes the program less helpful than it would have been with the deductions, which may have generated larger tax refunds from the government in later years.

“It’s putting cash pressure on businesses that are already cash strapped,” she says. “It’s just one more thing that will create pressure on businesses trying to survive the economic climate we’re in.”

Pittman says that while there’s been a concerted effort to get the ruling changed to be more pro-taxpayer, news on efforts has been quiet the last week or so, although that doesn’t mean it won’t happen later.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy told Daily Report in a written statement that he thinks businesses should be allowed to deduct payroll and other expenses that they’re paying for with loans from the PPP.

“Unfortunately, it looks like making that happen may require a change in the law,” Kennedy says. “I’m not sure when Congress could pass another relief bill, but I’ll be ready to insist on making PPP expenses tax deductible when and if we pass another such a bill.”