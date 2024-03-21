Interest rates: They’re a ‘conundrum’ for the Fed

In discerning whether to cut interest rates, the Federal Reserve is in a bit of a “conundrum,” The Wall Street Journal reports.

The board is still intent on lowering interest rates this year. But it must balance the needs of U.S. households and small businesses, for whom relief can’t come soon enough, with those of big companies able to tap the corporate bond market, and for investors riding a rising stock market. For them, relief from the Fed doesn’t seem all that necessary.

In the end, the Fed on Wednesday left its federal-funds rate target steady at a range of 5.25% to 5.5%―the highest level in more than two decades. But it left in place plans to cut interest rates this year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell again characterized the level of rates as “restrictive,” and says that “it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year.”

