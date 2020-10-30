Initial unemployment claims continue to decline

With fewer than 10,000 claims filed, weekly initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana dropped nearly 24% last week.

There were 9,943 new claims filed last week, down from the previous week’s 13,039, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. For comparison, last week’s figures are roughly 433% higher than they were one year ago.

Continued claims also fell, with 14% fewer filed last week than the week prior. Still, the 128,378 number from last week dwarfs the 13,445 filed for the same week in 2019.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 158,886, while the four-week moving average for initial claims decreased to 12,505. See the full release.