Initial jobless claims drop in Louisiana; continued claims rise

While the number of people initially filing for unemployment fell last week, continued claims rose.

Initial unemployment insurance claims for last week dropped to 50,941, down some 16,000 compared to the week prior. With the drop, the four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 72,165 from the previous week’s average of 84,972.

Continued claims, meaning people who have filed for unemployment previously and still have not found a job, for last week ending May 2, grew to more than 310,000. That’s up nearly 10,000 from the week prior. It’s also nearly 300,000 claims more than last year.

The Baton Rouge metro is also seeing fewer initial unemployment claims, according to Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s Weekly COVID-19 Indicator Dashboard, updated Tuesday.

The area saw roughly 11,800 initial claims for the week ending April 25, the most recent week figures are available for, compared to some 16,200 the previous week. East Baton Rouge Parish saw nearly 7,000 initial claims for the last full week in April, down some 3,000 from the previous week.

While continued claims figures for the Baton Rouge metro or the parish are not available, Andrew Fitzgerald, senior director of business intelligence at BRAC, says figures are certainly rising for the Capital Region, the only question is by how much.

“The only publicly available data for continued claims is statewide, but that continues to grow week-over-week at such a rate that unemployment in the Capital Region’s rate is growing as well,” Fitzgerald says. “In EBR, hours worked at small businesses are down 20% from January. In addition, each week has brought 11,000 to 19,000 initial claims while the lockdown stays in place and very few businesses that were closed are reopening or bringing back furloughed employees.”