Influential Woman in Business: LSU basketball’s Kim Mulkey 

They might do it through gritted teeth, but the LSU faithful usually extend a new coach a little patience. It takes time to build a winning team, fans begrudgingly concede, and a turnaround doesn’t happen overnight.

Unless the coach is Kim Mulkey.

Hired last April, Mulkey took the languishing LSU women’s basketball team from winning nine games during the 2020-21 season to a 26-6 record this past season. The team finished second in the SEC and secured a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. It was the Lady Tigers’ best record since 2007-08—an about-face that earned Mulkey AP Coach of the Year for the third time.

Moreover, the fun-to-watch Mulkey also accomplished what LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward expected when he hired her: She put fans in seats. Sure, they came to watch the Lady Tigers win, but they also came to see Mulkey’s fiery energy, her balance-defying sideline squat (in heels) and her iconic courtside fashion. Mulkey’s first season brought record-setting attendance.

The Tickfaw native and former Louisiana Tech point guard says part of her decision to take the LSU job was because she wanted to make a difference in this state.

