Influential Woman in Business: Lauren McCall Fitch of Hannis T. Bourgeois 

If Lauren McCall Fitch ever tells you the story of how she got to be chief operating officer at Hannis T. Bourgeois LLP, a regional CPA firm with offices across southeast Louisiana, one thing quickly becomes clear: If she knows what she wants to do, she will find a way to make it happen.

That attitude is obvious even from the time before she got into law school at Southern University—because she didn’t get accepted at first.

“My dream was to go to law school,” she says. “Unfortunately, I’m not very good at standardized tests.”

When the rejection came in, Fitch says, she scheduled a meeting with the chancellor and made her intentions known: “I said, I’m going to apply until I get in, so you might as well let me in.”

And soon enough, Fitch was starting her first day of classes.

“That failure of not getting in drove me to lengths I never would have done,” Fitch says. “I was an average student (in college) and I ended up graduating magna cum laude. … That failure drove me more than I think anything else would.”

Fitch was named one of this year’s Influential Women in Business by Business Report and will be celebrated at a special luncheon today.

