Industrial real estate sector marked by high demand and tight supply  

The Capital Region’s industrial real estate sector has been chronically underbuilt and undersupplied since 2013, according to the Baton Rouge TRENDS real estate report.

Despite delivering more than 4.6 million square feet of bulk distribution warehouse space in 2022, the market absorbed more than 4.9 million square feet and the vacancy rate dropped to a record low 1.97%.

To raise vacancies to a healthier 6% rate, Evan Scroggs of Lee & Associates says that more than 1.56 million square feet of new inventory would have to be added to the market without any additional absorption.

The race for space, along with increased construction costs, has pushed rental rates higher. New construction office warehouse rents have gone from $9-$11 per square foot in 2021 to $12-$14 per square foot in 2022. Landlords are in the driver’s seat during negotiations, and tenants have been willing to pay higher prices because they don’t have other options.

Several construction projects are underway and, according to Scroggs, will provide some relief to the space shortage. Phase one of Gateway Industrial Park in Geismar broke ground in January and is looking to add 218,000 square feet of warehouse space by the third quarter. When it’s completed, Gateway will offer 642,000 square feet of warehouse space. Construction of the Rivermark 185 Industrial and Logistics Park in Ascension Parish is also underway, which will offer a total of 1.45 million square feet of leasable space, with the first 200,000 square feet anticipated to become available by the end of this year.

