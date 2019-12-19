In wake of ACA ruling, BCBS says individual market needs stability

Following yesterday’s ruling by the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans that the individual health insurance mandate in the Affordable Care Act was unconstitutional, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana released a statement saying the health insurance market needs more stability and predictability.

Last year, a federal district court in Texas struck down the entire act, ruling it unconstitutional. The appeals court panel partially upheld that ruling and kicked the case back to Texas to determine which parts of the law can hold up without the individual mandate. The case is ultimately expected to make it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Even if the ACA mandate is ultimately ruled unconstitutional, BCBS says many of the consumer protections established under it are Louisiana law, including the prohibition excluding coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, providing coverage for dependents up to 26 years old and no annual or lifetime benefit limits.

While not directly stating the organization’s stance on ACA, BCBS writes that the health insurance market, particularly the individual market, needs more stability and predictability, and that changes are also needed to improve affordability while preserving access.

“The ACA’s impact extends far beyond those who purchase individual coverage or shop on the exchanges the ACA established,” BCBS says. “The final decision in this lawsuit may affect the millions of Louisianians who obtain health care coverage through their employers and through government programs, such as Medicare and Medicaid.”

Woman’s Hospital, Baton Rouge General and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center did not respond to requests for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.