In Loving Arms pediatric clinic to make Baton Rouge move in August

In Loving Arms Pediatric Day Health Center is slated to open at its new location on Harding Boulevard in August after relocating from North Foster Drive, says Executive Director Renita Williams Thomas.

A $980,000 renovation of the 7,500-square-foot space is expected to begin in the summer and will last six weeks, Thomas says. With the move, the center will nearly double its staff and Thomas has already begun the hiring process for upwards of 10 new employees.

With the additional 2,500 square feet of space in the new building, Thomas says the clinic will have a therapy suite, an updated conference room for families and adapted play equipment for patients.

“With the expansion, we will be serving more children, Thomas says, “and we wanted to make sure the children had enough space to spread out and grow in the new facility.”

The pediatric health center allows children up to 12 years old with medically complex conditions to receive continual medical care in a non-residential setting. When approved, children can attend up to a maximum of 12 hours per day while receiving nursing services, personal care, developmental therapies and caregiver training.