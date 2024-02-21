Impact of 2017 criminal justice reform unclear as lawmakers consider changes

As Louisiana lawmakers consider criminal justice reforms during a special legislative session, a recently released audit says a lack of data makes it difficult to evaluate the impact and effectiveness of the state’s Justice Reinvestment Initiative, reports The Center Square.

A performance audit released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office last week comes in response to legislative interest in the challenges the state has faced implementing criminal justice reforms approved in 2017, as well as the impact those reforms have had on incarceration and outcomes.

“We found there is no consensus among criminal justice stakeholders on the impact of JRI, which leads to challenges in fully implementing the initiative across the criminal justice system,” LLA data analytics manager Chris Magee says in a podcast accompanying the report.

While a 2022 report suggested the 2017 reforms were saving the state millions of dollars with an overall decrease of inmates, data shows the percentage of violent inmates has been increasing.

