If LSU takes care of business, all sights will be set on Alabama showdown

One of the most common themes heard last week leading into LSU’s top 10 showdown with Florida was the fact the Tigers hadn’t seen a defense as good as the Gators’.

Florida entered the contest allowing just 9.5 points per game, putting them in the top five in the nation. That number was inflated Saturday as LSU put up 511 yards on the Gators en route to the 42-28 win, which boosted the Tigers as high as No. 2 in the AP Poll.

But while the offense was yet again proving itself, the defense showed some signs of concern. LSU surrendered 457 yards in the game, including 311 yards through the air. The Tigers did come up with some big stops when they needed to, but the numbers haven’t been great this season.

Is it time to be worried about LSU’s defense moving forward? 225’s Tiger Pride Podcast co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser discuss that topic and more from the Florida game on this week’s episode and tell you why the Tigers’ meeting with Mississippi State won’t be a trap game Saturday afternoon.

Listen to the podcasts here:

