Ideas wanted for Get Started Louisiana pitch competition

Start-ups, entrepreneurs, and small business owners in Louisiana are invited to apply to Get Started Medical, a pitch contest for business ideas in the medical industry before a panel of judges for a chance to win a $20,000 prize.

Get Started Medical, an annual competition launched by Cox Communications, will take place Nov.14 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

Interested pitch candidates can apply online from Aug. 19 until Sept. 22. Up to eight finalists will be chosen to pitch to a panel of judges in front of a live audience.

Contestants will be given two-and-a-half minutes each to pitch their idea. Ken Kraft, SVP Cox business marketing and sales operations will be the host of Get Started Medical and will be joined by a panel of judges who will follow-up with questions and observations.

Last year’s winner was Atlanta-based pharmaceutical device company Hera Health Solutions. Aiming to fill the market gap for and safety concerns surrounding long-acting reversible contraception, Hera Health Solutions developed a biodegradable contraceptive arm implant that provides effective birth control. The contraceptive, called Eucontra, is effective for 12 to 16 months. See the full pitch competition announcement.