ICYMI: These Baton Rouge restaurants are open on Christmas Day

Exchanging gifts, spending time with family and caroling can work up quite the appetite on Christmas Day.

Stand around the fire instead of the stove this year by visiting one of these Baton Rouge restaurants that will be open on Dec. 25:

1717 Kitchen + Cocktails at The Queen Baton Rouge Casino

For $35 a person, celebrate the evening with 1717’s three-course prix fixe menu that includes French onion soup, roasted prime rib and triple chocolate bread pudding, available exclusively on the evenings of Dec. 24-25.

Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine

Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine is open during its normal hours, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Celebrate the holiday with tandoori, biryani and more at its lunch buffet, dinner service or for takeout.

Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge

Reserve your table for the Crowne Plaza’s Christmas buffet complete with a carving station, seafood options, holiday entrees and more, open from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 25. Call 225-925-2244 for reservations.

