Hyperlocal TV station to launch downtown next week

WLFT-TV will launch a low-power TV station, called 30 on 3rd, Nov. 1 from a new broadcast studio on Third Street that will carry downtown specific programing.

Using new technology, General Manger Lucas Fry says they’ll be able to target the station’s transmissions to devices located in the downtown area. The station’s content will also be available to watch on its mobile app, also called 30 on 3rd, as well as online streaming and on demand. Downtown residents can access the station over traditional airwaves on channel 30.3. Programming will not be available through cable or satellite systems.

The station is also working to partner with local organizations and businesses to produce their own content. Fry estimates some 90% of the station’s content will be original.

“It’ll be nothing but news, weather and sports in downtown Baton Rouge,” Fry says.

Although they don’t launch until next week, Fry is already planning expansions. The downtown station is the first of five hyperlocal stations he wants to establish in the Capital Region. He’s considering outlying areas like Gonzales and Walker for future locations.

WLFT has offices and studio facilities in both downtown and Baker, and broadcasts on channels 30.1, 30.2, 30.3 and 30.4, as well as Cox 117 and Eatel 130.