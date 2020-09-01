Hurricane Laura roundup … 

• Only six of 23 parishes seeking broad federal disaster assistance have been approved for the help needed for recovery after Hurricane Laura, which could mean not enough assistance for hurricane victims, The Daily Advertiser reports.

• Gov. John Bel Edwards is dismissing Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s opposition to opening emergency shelters for those displaced by Hurricane Laura as largely irrelevant because the state is trying to house evacuees in hotels as opposed to group shelters during the coronavirus pandemic.

• There will be two trucks at Redemption Life Fellowship Church, 2400 Debra Drive, in Baker accepting donated items for hurricane victims beginning at 10 a.m. today. Needed supplies include: bleach, paper towels, toilet paper, toiletries, laundry detergent, clotheslines and clothes pins, tarps, construction tools, plywood, flashlights and box fans.

• The Louisiana Bar Foundation has established a Hurricane Laura Disaster Fund. Donations may be directed to the area of your choice or prioritized as needed by the LBF. Get more information here.