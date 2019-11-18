Hundred Oaks neighborhood petitions for rezoning

The Planning Commission on Monday afternoon will consider a rezoning request for nearly 30 acres in the Hundred Oaks neighborhood.

Although the neighborhood’s zoning currently calls for 75-square-foot lots, Planning Director Frank Duke says the neighborhood is currently planned for 25-square-foot lots. To avoid a lot of demolition in the neighborhood, the neighborhood wants an overlay adopted requiring that if a property owner has multiple lots, they would have to combine the lots.

The first step to establishing the overlay district is having the area rezoned, which the area residents submitted a petition to the Metro Council to do in 2018. Duke estimates some 60% of property owners signed the petition. It’s unclear why the Metro Council has not initiated the rezoning sooner.

If the Metro Council approves the rezoning, Duke says the Planning Department can move forward with establishing an overlay district for the area in early 2020.

“It’s not unique,” Duke says of the Metro Council initiating a rezoning request, “but it doesn’t happen too often. This is only the second time since I’ve been here.”

The potential district would stretch south of Malmaison and Tyrone drives to north of I-10 and the railroad, to west of South Acadian Thruway.