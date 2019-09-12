How you file your expense report tells a lot about you and your company 

Filing business-expense reports is a slam dunk for road warriors who submit them often, or have assistants to do it for them. But for the rest of us—the majority of filers who submit expense claims only a few times a year—the task can be one of the worst parts of a job.

How people handle expense reports reveals a lot about their attitudes toward their employer, and their emotional baggage about money, The Wall Street Journal reports. Based on corporate research and insights from psychologists, there are a few common expense-reporting profiles, though many people fall somewhere in between:

The sidestepper—About 10% of employees don’t file for reimbursement even when they’re entitled to it, according to a 2018 survey of British workers. Some resent the time required, fear awkward conversations with managers or find that managing financial details makes them too anxious.

The martyr—This employee is so inspired by his employer’s mission that he treats his company like a charity. He may not file for reimbursement at all, paying expenses as a way of supporting the company. On the flip side, others’ lavish spending can show they’re mainly out for themselves.

The payback artist—Those who feel undervalued, either believing that they’re paid too little or the CEO’s eight-figure paycheck is too high, are likely to file for every dime spent.

The rookie—It’s common for employees in their 20s and 30s not to have read their employers’ expense policy, so decisions that are obvious to senior colleagues cause them considerable angst.

The grifter—Fueled by a sense of entitlement, this employee pushes reimbursement requests to the limit—and beyond. Read the full story.