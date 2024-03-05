How woman-led venture capital funds benefit woman-owned startups

Women increasingly are investing in startups founded by other women, CNBC reports.

Despite a challenging fundraising environment, women-led venture capital funds made gains last year.

Such funds’ share of total fundraising increased to about 3% of the $107 billion raised last year by venture funds worldwide, up from less than 2% of the 2022 total, according to research by Venture Capital Journal.

While it’s a small fraction of the total pool, venture capital funding in the U.S. for companies founded by women has been gaining traction.

Incubators for female founders have helped fuel the increase as well as the increase of companies founded by women and more venture capital funds focused on underrepresented founders.

