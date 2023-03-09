How vulnerable are Capital Region markets to a housing crash?

The Capital Region’s main housing markets are in the middle of the pack among 581 counties nationwide when it comes to how vulnerable they are to a significant housing market downturn, a new report shows.

Like in the rest of the country, home sales in the Baton Rouge area have slowed compared to last year, though the median sales price has ticked up in contrast to many markets. The report by real estate data firm ATTOM indicates some areas of the country are more at risk of a larger downturn than others, based on factors such as economic conditions, home ownership costs, foreclosures and homeowner equity.

While the Capital Region has a high rate of underwater mortgages, the region has low unemployment, low rates of foreclosure actions and is relatively affordable. Among the region’s three main markets, Livingston Parish was at the highest risk based on fourth-quarter data, ranking 179th nationally, while East Baton Rouge ranked 291st and Ascension was 303rd.

New York City, Chicago, inland California, Illinois, New Jersey and Delaware have some of the highest concentrations of at-risk markets in the country, while Southern and Midwestern states are less exposed.