How to shake off the post-holiday funk and get back to business

About halfway through December, the holidays took over the office.

Between the parties and clients and customers going MIA on vacation, you may have felt your energy and motivation to keep working wane.

With the new year, Harvard Business Review explores how managers and workers can snap out of the lingering holiday daze and get back to business.

While it’s common around New Year’s Day to look back at the past year, try to focus on moving forward. Treat the goals you want to accomplish as new challenges and a source of energy, not a penance for things you didn’t get done last year. Focusing on the future—and seeing new opportunities to succeed—can help you generate the energy to get started.

When setting goals, try and be as specific as possible. This kind of specificity requires you to think through what actually has to be done to achieve the goal. Specificity also forces you to grapple with your schedule and prioritize what must come first. Read the full article.