How to prepare your business for the energy transition 

The United Arab Emirates this month hosted the first UN climate negotiation event ever to explicitly address fossil fuels in its final communique—a major milestone in the global decarbonization effort, Inc. magazine reports.

Whether they embrace them or not, companies must prepare for the forthcoming changes.

Here are three ways businesses can get ready for the future shifts, according to Inc.:

Go electric where possible. Companies are going to be expected to switch all their energy sources (such as natural gas) over to electricity in the coming decades, so workshopping parts of that now can help.

Get ready for carbon reporting. Businesses will need to start calculating their carbon footprint all across the value chain so they can report CO2 emissions to B2B customers, investors and regulators.

Look for business opportunities. Decarbonization on such a massive scale represents a huge opportunity for innovation. Read the full story.