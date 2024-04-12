As a senior regional marketing manager for Hancock Whitney Bank, Courtney Hart knows a thing or two about how to effectively market a brand.

In her role, she is constantly engaged in crafting and maintaining Hancock Whitney’s corporate brand—leading marketing initiatives, managing donations and sponsorships, coordinating press releases and more.

For the latest issue of Business Report, she shared her tips for leading an effective marketing strategy.

Above all else, consistency is key, she says. Managers should create and follow strict brand standards across platforms that reflect the brand’s values.

Read the full story from Business Report for Hart’s five tips for effective brand marketing.