How to donate to Hurricane Laura relief efforts 

Hurricane Laura ripped through southwest Louisiana and southeastern Texas last week, and its 150 mph winds made it the strongest hurricane to strike Louisiana in over a century. As our neighbors in the Lake Charles area rebuild, there are many ways people in Baton Rouge can help out—from buying a meal to supplying toiletries.

225 magazine compiled a list of organizations and locations in and around Baton Rouge putting together donation drives to help hurricane victims:

• Baton Rouge Area Foundation—The Baton Rouge Area Foundation is working with its affiliated nonprofit, the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, to raise funds for hurricane relief. You can donate online here to contribute to the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana Hurricane Relief and Recovery Fund efforts.

• Cajun Navy—Shop Cajun Navy’s Amazon wishlist to provide items to hurricane victims. Items include tarps, hygiene products and cleaning supplies.

• CounterspaceBR—Bring supplies to the bakery such as toiletries, water, Gatorade and new underwear or socks, or shop its relief Amazon wishlist.

• Louisiana Pet Food Bank—You can drop off pet food and supplies at the Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville, 38432 W. Airline Drive; Agape Baptist Church of Denham Springs, 25353 S. Walker Road, or PetSmart in Gonzales, 40451 Lowes Ave.

• La Divina Italian Cafe—If you were displaced by Hurricane Laura, La Divina is offering free meals, dine in or carry out, using donations previously collected. Check out La Divina @ladivinaitaliancafe for more information.

• Photographer Jordan Hefler—Up your photo game by purchasing one of Hefler’s preset photo editing packages (linked on her Instagram page @jordanhefler). She’ll donate 60% of the sales to hurricane relief efforts.

• Healing Place Church—Drop off goods such as bottled water, drinks, snacks, granola bars, diapers and canned food.

• Baton Rouge General Care Center—Baton Rouge General has opened a care center to accept donations for Hurricane Laura victims. Supplies needed include water, diapers, trash bags, snacks, coolers, feminine products, pet food, Rubbermaid containers and tarps.

See the full list from 225.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since it was first published to correct that the fund donation link is not for the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, but its affiliated nonprofit, the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana. Daily Report regrets the error.