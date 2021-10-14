How Baton Rouge workers are balancing life and remote work 

Less than 6% of the U.S. population worked primarily from home at least some of the time prior to the pandemic, which in October 2020 jumped to more than 70% of adults who reported that their work could be done from home, according to Pew Research.

But boundary setting in a work-from-home world can be incredibly tough, experts say, especially as connectivity apps like Slack and Microsoft Teams, which combined for nearly 100 million users in 2020, allow bosses and co-workers to direct message staffers at any time of the day. When work can reach you anywhere, it can feel impossible to ever be truly off the clock.

The lines between work and family have blurred for most workers as technological capabilities have increased, and the pandemic has only hastened the process, according to Gino Howard, a doctoral student in LSU’s psychology department who researches the intersection of the two.

“I’m constantly pinged,” says Logan Leger, founder and CEO of New Aperio, a Baton Rouge company that offers web and mobile app design and development. “It does create this stickiness where I think a lot of other cultures do it better than we do in America, where once you leave the office, you leave the office.”

Read the full story about how Baton Rouge workers are managing shift to remote work more than a year into the pandemic from the latest edition of Business Report.