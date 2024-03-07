How the south Louisiana diamond industry is diversifying options for buyers

Since their introduction, lab-grown diamonds have shaken up the global jewelry industry. As they’ve become easier for scientists to make and have gone down in price for buyers, the market for lab-grown diamonds has grown exponentially.

In Baton Rouge, as across the globe, jewelry retailers and manufacturers are seeing more and more customers requesting lab-grown diamonds, especially for engagement rings.

But while some jewelers and customers appreciate the accessibility lab-grown diamonds provide, others believe there is still misinformation surrounding them and there should be a clearer differentiation between the two.

Natural diamonds and lab-grown diamonds are visually, chemically and physically the same. The key differences between the two are how they are made, the story behind them, the cost and perceived value.

“There’s sort of a romance there with natural stones,” says Elgin’s Fine Jewelry Vice President Lee Elgin. “They’re mined and they’ve been around for a long time. There’s a degree of certainty to them. It’s hard to say if lab diamonds are a fad or if they’ll stick around.”

