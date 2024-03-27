How safe are Louisiana bridge crossings over the Mississippi?

Following the devastating bridge collapse early Tuesday morning in Baltimore that has left six people missing, Louisiana officials are wording to assure residents that Louisiana’s bridges are safe, WBRZ-TV reports.

“If a bridge is open, it is a safe bridge to travel,” Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development spokesperson Rodney Mallett says.

More than 11 million people a year cross the Francis Scott Key Bridge, the bridge struck by the barge, in Baltimore. The Horace Wilkinson Bridge, or the “new” Mississippi River bridge between East and West Baton Rouge parishes, sees five times that number.

Within the state, 11 major bridges connect Louisiana roads across the Mississippi River.

According to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, more than 1,700 Louisiana bridges—mostly small, local bridges—were deemed structurally deficient in 2019. Yet, DOTD officials believe the current state of Louisiana bridges are well-constructed and reliable

“When we build a bridge, we take into consideration the vessel traffic and design for that,” Mallett says. “The Mississippi River bridge has a very robust fender system, same with the Sunshine Bridge. We do not have vessels of that size [like in Baltimore] that are coming into this port.”

In 2019, a tanker ship crashed into the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish, raising safety concerns.

