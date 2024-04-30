How much would a constitutional convention cost?

State fiscal analysts still don’t know how much the proposed constitutional convention that Gov. Jeff Landry has pushed since the beginning of March would cost, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

“The cost relative to the expenses of convening a constitutional convention cannot be accurately estimated,” fiscal analyst Tanesha Morgan wrote in a fiscal report issued last week on the convention’s potential expenses.

The event would be expected to cost at least $62,829 to cover a $179 daily payment made to Landry’s 27 appointed convention delegates during the two-week run. A state audit of the convention could also cost an additional $20,000 to $30,000, depending on the scope of the work, according to the report.

But other expenses—such as materials, security and legislative staff compensation—haven’t been settled.

House Bill 800 calls for the convention to overlap with the last weeks of the Legislature’s regular lawmaking session, from May 20 to at least June 3.

Landry has pressed lawmakers to convene a convention to revise and shorten the state constitution, though he remains mum on what exact changes he would like to see enacted.

“It’s not really about what I support. It’s what the Legislature deems should stay in [the constitution],” Landry said when asked last Thursday what specific items he wants to take out. “My preference is the will of the Legislature.”

Read the full story.