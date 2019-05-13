How much money do you need to be wealthy in America?

Rich is relative. Merely having a net worth of $1 million, it seems, doesn’t mean you’re wealthy, Bloomberg reports.

In Charles Schwab’s annual Modern Wealth Survey, the amount people said it took to be considered rich averaged out to $2.3 million. That, the company said, is “more than 20 times the actual median net worth of U.S. households.” It’s also a very slight drop from the $2.4 million average in the two previous iterations of the survey.

The older one gets, the higher the bar goes, predictably. Among baby boomers (roughly age 55 to 73), the average net worth you need to be considered wealthy is $2.6 million, 35% higher than what millennials envision as the admission price to the plutocracy.

For someone to be deemed merely financially comfortable, the required net worth shrinks significantly. The average amount was $1.1 million, and only Generation Z (about age 9 to age 22, though Schwab’s sample was 18 to 22) cited a number below $1 million ($909,600, to be exact.)

The Schwab survey, which took a national sample of 1,000 Americans between the ages of 21 and 75, also revealed that the majority of Americans really crave real estate. More than 50% of respondents across generations said that if they got a $1 million windfall, they’d spend it, and the most popular purchase would be a place to live—particularly among millennials (roughly age 22 to 37). Read the full story about the survey.